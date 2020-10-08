Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF) and Yamana Gold (AUY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Yamana Gold (AUY) with bullish sentiments.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining yesterday and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 57.2% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.08, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 76.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Yamana Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.28, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.75 price target.

