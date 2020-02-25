Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF) and Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF) with bullish sentiments.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Alain Gabriel maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining today and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32.

Gabriel has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Lundin Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriel is ranked #2395 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $6.81 average price target, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy today and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Inter Pipeline, and Imperial Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.12, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.