Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Lundin Gold (OtherFTMNF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lundin Gold (FTMNF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) with bullish sentiments.

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

In a report released today, Brian Quast from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Gold, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Saracen Mineral Holdings, Northern Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.38, a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Fortuna Silver Mines today and set a price target of $11.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.38, close to its 52-week high of $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 71.1% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Torex Gold Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $8.37 average price target, a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

