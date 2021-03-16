Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Linde (LIN), LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Vital Farms (VITL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Linde (LIN), LANXESS (LNXSF) and Vital Farms (VITL) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR238.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $269.11, close to its 52-week high of $274.58.

Mayer has an average return of 12.5% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #1052 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $295.18, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR270.00 price target.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released yesterday, Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.06, close to its 52-week high of $80.55.

Schwarz has an average return of 23.9% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwarz is ranked #2366 out of 7379 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.74, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR78.00 price target.

Vital Farms (VITL)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Vital Farms today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vital Farms with a $37.00 average price target.

