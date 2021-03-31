Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Linde (LIN), Aperam SA (OtherAPEMY) and Ebro Foods (OtherEBRPY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Linde (LIN), Aperam SA (APEMY) and Ebro Foods (EBRPY).

Linde (LIN)

In a report issued on March 29, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR270.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $279.26, close to its 52-week high of $283.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $294.87 average price target, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Aperam SA (APEMY)

Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser downgraded Aperam SA to Hold on March 29 and set a price target of EUR39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.50, close to its 52-week high of $45.34.

Brauneiser has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #7348 out of 7406 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aperam SA with a $45.33 average price target.

Ebro Foods (EBRPY)

In a report issued on March 29, Pablo de Renteria from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ebro Foods, with a price target of EUR20.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Renteria is ranked #7290 out of 7406 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ebro Foods with a $24.25 average price target.

