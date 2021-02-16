Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and McEwen Mining (MUX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF) and McEwen Mining (MUX).

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.86, close to its 52-week high of $80.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #6778 out of 7311 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.22, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR66.00 price target.

McEwen Mining (MUX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.88.

