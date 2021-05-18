Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: LANXESS (OtherLNXSF) and Cresco Labs (OtherCRLBF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on LANXESS (LNXSF) and Cresco Labs (CRLBF).
LANXESS (LNXSF)
Warburg Research analyst Oliver Schwarz maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.81.
Schwarz has an average return of 19.8% when recommending LANXESS.
According to TipRanks.com, Schwarz is ranked #2385 out of 7513 analysts.
LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.41, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR78.00 price target.
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Hold rating to Cresco Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.70.
According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 75.7% and a 67.3% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cresco Labs with a $22.42 average price target.
