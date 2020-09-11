Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kronos Worldwide (KRO) and Enviva (EVA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kronos Worldwide (KRO) and Enviva (EVA).

Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Sell rating on Kronos Worldwide on September 9 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Berry Global Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kronos Worldwide with a $13.00 average price target.

Enviva (EVA)

Barclays analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Buy rating on Enviva on September 8 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 65.0% success rate. Sutton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Nextera Energy Partners, and Azure Power Global.

Enviva has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

