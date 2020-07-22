Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Pretium Resources (PVG) and TMAC Resources (OtherTMMFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Pretium Resources (PVG) and TMAC Resources (TMMFF) with bullish sentiments.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold on July 7 and set a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.13, close to its 52-week high of $51.08.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 78.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $51.30 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$62.00 price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie upgraded Pretium Resources to Buy on March 16 and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 80.0% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and Cardinal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pretium Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.58, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

TMAC Resources (TMMFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo reiterated a Buy rating on TMAC Resources on May 8 and set a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 78.9% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, Battle North Gold, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TMAC Resources with a $1.17 average price target.

