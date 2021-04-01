Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), MediPharm Labs (OtherMEDIF) and Harvest Health & Recreation (OtherHRVSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) and Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF) with bullish sentiments.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold, with a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.80.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $50.07 average price target, implying a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

In a report released yesterday, Shaan Mir from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mir is ranked #3995 out of 7415 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MediPharm Labs is a Hold with an average price target of $0.60.

Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harvest Health & Recreation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.