Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kinross Gold (KGC), Osisko Mining (OtherOBNNF) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Kinross Gold (KGC), Osisko Mining (OBNNF) and Roxgold (ROGFF).

Kinross Gold (KGC)

In a report issued on May 15, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kinross Gold, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.44, close to its 52-week high of $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinross Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.36, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.25 price target.

Osisko Mining (OBNNF)

In a report issued on May 15, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Mining, with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Osisko Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.08, which is a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.25 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on May 15, Wayne Lam, CFA from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.94, close to its 52-week high of $1.07.

CFA has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1889 out of 6550 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.30.

