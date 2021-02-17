Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kinross Gold (KGC), Cresco Labs (OtherCRLBF) and Burcon Nutrascience (OtherBUROF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Kinross Gold (KGC), Cresco Labs (CRLBF) and Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) with bullish sentiments.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 57.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.25, representing a 54.3% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs, with a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.19, close to its 52-week high of $17.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.06.

Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.56, close to its 52-week high of $4.66.

Gonsalves has an average return of 225.9% when recommending Burcon Nutrascience.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #245 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Burcon Nutrascience with a $4.92 average price target, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Paradigm also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.