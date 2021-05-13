Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kinross Gold (KGC) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kinross Gold (KGC) and Roxgold (ROGFF) with bullish sentiments.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

In a report released yesterday, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Kinross Gold, with a price target of C$12.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 43.0% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.78, representing a 43.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Stanley from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.77.

Stanley has an average return of 39.6% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #1869 out of 7501 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.09 average price target, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.