Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Kinross Gold (KGC) and Birchcliff Energy (OtherBIREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kinross Gold (KGC) and Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) with bullish sentiments.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kinross Gold, with a price target of C$9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 73.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Barrick Gold.

Kinross Gold has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Husky Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $3.02 average price target.

