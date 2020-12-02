Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ivanhoe Mines (OtherIVPAF) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) with bullish sentiments.

Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden maintained a Buy rating on Ivanhoe Mines on November 30 and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ivanhoe Mines with a $6.01 average price target.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater on November 30 and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.55, close to its 52-week high of $14.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 49.7% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and FRESNILLO.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sibanye Stillwater with a $21.25 average price target, a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

