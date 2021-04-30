Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: International Paper Co (IP) and Valvoline (VVV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on International Paper Co (IP) and Valvoline (VVV) with bullish sentiments.

International Paper Co (IP)

In a report released today, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on International Paper Co, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.10, close to its 52-week high of $58.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 73.6% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and Summit Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Paper Co with a $57.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Valvoline (VVV)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating on Valvoline yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.19, close to its 52-week high of $31.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 68.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

Valvoline has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.25, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.