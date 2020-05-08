Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Interfor (OtherIFSPF), Ero Copper (OtherERRPF) and Lundin Gold (OtherFTMNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Interfor (IFSPF), Ero Copper (ERRPF) and Lundin Gold (FTMNF) with bullish sentiments.

Interfor (IFSPF)

Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff maintained a Buy rating on Interfor today and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -26.1% and a 13.1% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Norbord, and Canfor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interfor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.04, representing a 592.8% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

PI Financial analyst Philip Ker maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper today and set a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.45.

Ker has an average return of 22.7% when recommending Ero Copper.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is ranked #2080 out of 6531 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.27, implying a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Lundin Gold (FTMNF)

National Bank analyst John Sclodnick maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Gold today and set a price target of C$13.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sclodnick is ranked #2162 out of 6531 analysts.

Lundin Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.97.

