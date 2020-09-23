Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Interfor (OtherIFSPF), Ero Copper (OtherERRPF) and First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Interfor (IFSPF), Ero Copper (ERRPF) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) with bullish sentiments.

Interfor (IFSPF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Interfor, with a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 37.2% success rate. Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Norbord, and Domtar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.46, implying a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

PI Financial analyst Philip Ker maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper today and set a price target of C$21.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.70.

Ker has an average return of 37.0% when recommending Ero Copper.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is ranked #553 out of 6928 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.51, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$21.00 price target.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

National Bank analyst Shane Nagle maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals today and set a price target of C$18.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 81.0% success rate. Nagle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Nexa Resources SA, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Quantum Minerals with a $12.38 average price target, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

