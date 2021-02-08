Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Interfor (OtherIFSPF) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Interfor (IFSPF) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM).

Interfor (IFSPF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Interfor today and set a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.64, close to its 52-week high of $21.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Interfor with a $28.83 average price target, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

In a report released today, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Silvercorp Metals, with a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Silvercorp Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.61.

