Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Inception Mining (OtherIMII), Revival Gold (OtherRVLGF) and Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inception Mining (IMII), Revival Gold (RVLGF) and Anglogold Ashanti (AU).

Inception Mining (IMII)

In a report issued on February 10, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Inception Mining, with a price target of $0.19. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, THC Biomed INTL, and Global Vanadium.

Inception Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.19.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revival Gold (RVLGF)

In a report issued on March 1, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold, with a price target of C$1.45. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 27.6% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., GoGold Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revival Gold with a $1.15 average price target.

Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

Anglogold Ashanti received a Hold rating from HSBC analyst HSBC yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.98.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anglogold Ashanti is a Hold with an average price target of $23.00, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.