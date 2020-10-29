Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Huntsman (HUN) and Alamos Gold (AGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Huntsman (HUN) and Alamos Gold (AGI) with bullish sentiments.

Huntsman (HUN)

Alembic Global analyst Hassan Ahmed reiterated a Buy rating on Huntsman today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Huntsman with a $25.92 average price target, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Ryan Hanley maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold today and set a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 25.0% success rate. Hanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, Argonaut Gold, and New Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.10, which is a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

