Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Teck Resources (TECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Teck Resources (TECK) with bullish sentiments.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.53, close to its 52-week high of $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.17, representing a 32.1% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released yesterday, Tyler Langton from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Langton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Langton covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Agnico Eagle.

Pan American Silver has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.47, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Teck Resources (TECK)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Glick from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.42, close to its 52-week high of $23.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Glick has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Glick covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Cabot Oil & Gas, and SM Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.23, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

