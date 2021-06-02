Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Taseko Mines (TGB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Taseko Mines (TGB) with bullish sentiments.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals today and set a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.61, a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Taseko Mines (TGB)

BMO Capital analyst Rene Cartier maintained a Buy rating on Taseko Mines today and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.44, close to its 52-week high of $2.67.

Cartier has an average return of 87.4% when recommending Taseko Mines.

According to TipRanks.com, Cartier is ranked #259 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taseko Mines with a $2.41 average price target.

