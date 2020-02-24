Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Hollyfrontier (HFC).

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals on February 21 and set a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hudbay Minerals with a $5.14 average price target, implying a 65.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on Hollyfrontier on February 21 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.7% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Hollyfrontier has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $51.20, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $52.00 price target.

