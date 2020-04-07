Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Howmet Aerospace (HWM) and Owens Corning (OC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Howmet Aerospace (HWM) and Owens Corning (OC).

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace received a Sell rating and a $10.00 price target from Barclays analyst David E. Strauss yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Howmet Aerospace is a Hold with an average price target of $30.20.

Owens Corning (OC)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Owens Corning with a $50.55 average price target, a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

