Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: HEXO (HEXO) and Sierra Metals (SMTS)

HEXO (HEXO)

In a report released yesterday, Tamy Chen from BMO Capital upgraded HEXO to Buy, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 38.1% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, The Supreme Cannabis Company, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $8.82, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 51.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Metals with a $4.09 average price target, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.25 price target.

