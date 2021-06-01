Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: HEXO (HEXO) and Golden Star Resources (GSS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on HEXO (HEXO) and Golden Star Resources (GSS).

HEXO (HEXO)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on HEXO, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 56.4% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.79, implying a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 74.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.