Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hecla Mining Company (HL), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Marathon Gold (OtherMGDPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hecla Mining Company (HL), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Marathon Gold (MGDPF).

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hecla Mining Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.05, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.52.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 71.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $51.01 average price target, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Battle North Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.04, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

