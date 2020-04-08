Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hecla Mining Company (HL), MasTec (MTZ) and Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hecla Mining Company (HL), MasTec (MTZ) and Independence Contract Drilling (ICD).

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 26.0% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $3.54 average price target.

MasTec (MTZ)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

MasTec has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50, implying a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Independence Contract Drilling today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -23.3% and a 28.8% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Select Energy Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Independence Contract Drilling has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

