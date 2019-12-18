Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Tetra Technologies (TTI)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Tetra Technologies (TTI).

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company, with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.02, close to its 52-week high of $3.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 38.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $2.58 average price target.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Tetra Technologies today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 37.9% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tetra Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

