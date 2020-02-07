Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Hecla Mining Company (HL) and SEMAFO (OtherSEMFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hecla Mining Company (HL) and SEMAFO (SEMFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company yesterday and set a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.43, close to its 52-week high of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hecla Mining Company is a Hold with an average price target of $3.43, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.30 price target.

SEMAFO (SEMFF)

In a report released yesterday, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on SEMAFO, with a price target of C$3.65. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Largo Resources, and Osisko Mining.

SEMAFO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.42.

