Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Green Thumb Industries (OtherGTBIF) and Mesabi Shs (MSB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Mesabi Shs (MSB) with bullish sentiments.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

In a report issued on October 2, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries, with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 72.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Green Thumb Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mesabi Shs (MSB)

In a report issued on October 2, Jason Kolbert from Dawson James maintained a Buy rating on Mesabi Shs, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 36.4% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical, and Mesoblast.

Mesabi Shs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.