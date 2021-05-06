Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Great Bear Resources (OtherGTBAF) and Atotech (ATC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Great Bear Resources (GTBAF) and Atotech (ATC) with bullish sentiments.

Great Bear Resources (GTBAF)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Great Bear Resources and a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 43.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Chakana Copper.

Great Bear Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.63, representing a 74.8% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Atotech (ATC)

In a report released yesterday, David Begleiter from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Atotech, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 75.9% success rate. Begleiter covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.77, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

