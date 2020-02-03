Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: GoldMining (OtherGLDLF), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GoldMining (GLDLF), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

GoldMining (GLDLF)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on GoldMining, with a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.23, close to its 52-week high of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 40.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoldMining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.34.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Berenberg Bank analyst Henry Tarr maintained a Hold rating on Exxon Mobil on January 31 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.12, close to its 52-week low of $61.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 41.4% success rate. Tarr covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Total SA, and Eni SPA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $73.64 average price target, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $123.43 average price target.

