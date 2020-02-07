Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Golden Star Resources (GSS), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Interfor (OtherIFSPF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Golden Star Resources (GSS), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Interfor (IFSPF).

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Golden Star Resources today and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.8% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pan American Silver, Taseko Mines, and SEMAFO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.28.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Newmont Mining today and set a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.08, close to its 52-week high of $45.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.4% and a 32.7% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, Eldorado Gold, and Yamana Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmont Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.87, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Interfor (IFSPF)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Interfor, with a price target of C$18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #5699 out of 5884 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Interfor with a $15.46 average price target, representing a 37.2% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

