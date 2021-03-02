Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Golden Star Resources (GSS) and Equinox Gold (EQX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Golden Star Resources (GSS) and Equinox Gold (EQX) with bullish sentiments.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 53.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Golden Star Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.57, a 75.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Equinox Gold (EQX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$20.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinox Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.97.

