Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Golden Star Resources (GSS) and Equinox Gold (EQX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Golden Star Resources (GSS) and Equinox Gold (EQX) with bullish sentiments.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources, with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.4% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golden Star Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.81.

Equinox Gold (EQX)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.44, close to its 52-week low of $7.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinox Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.06, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.25 price target.

