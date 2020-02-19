Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) with bullish sentiments.

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Standard Ventures, with a price target of $1.65. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Standard Ventures with a $1.65 average price target.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.1% and a 35.9% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Select Energy Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

