Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: GoGold Resources (OtherGLGDF) and RosCan Gold (OtherRCGCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoGold Resources (GLGDF) and RosCan Gold (RCGCF) with bullish sentiments.

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA initiated coverage with a Buy rating on GoGold Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.04, close to its 52-week high of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1984 out of 7187 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.13, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

RosCan Gold (RCGCF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on RosCan Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #397 out of 7187 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for RosCan Gold with a $0.47 average price target.

