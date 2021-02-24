Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Gevo (GEVO), Trex Company (TREX) and Summit Materials (SUM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gevo (GEVO), Trex Company (TREX) and Summit Materials (SUM).

Gevo (GEVO)

In a report released yesterday, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Gevo, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gevo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, which is a 67.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trex Company (TREX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Trex Company on February 22 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and Douglas Dynamics.

Trex Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.13, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Summit Materials (SUM)

In a report released yesterday, Courtney Yakavonis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Summit Materials, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $26.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 42.0% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.