Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: FRESNILLO (OtherFNLPF), Resolute Mining (OtherRMGGF) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FRESNILLO (FNLPF), Resolute Mining (RMGGF) and Roxgold (ROGFF).

FRESNILLO (FNLPF)

In a report issued on April 6, Jonathan Guy from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on FRESNILLO, with a price target of p1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Guy is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Guy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Galiano Gold, Yamana Gold, and Centamin.

FRESNILLO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.26.

Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch maintained a Buy rating on Resolute Mining on April 6 and set a price target of p50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #1188 out of 7459 analysts.

Resolute Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.57.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold on April 6 and set a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.65.

Walker has an average return of 59.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #621 out of 7459 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.01, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$2.25 price target.

