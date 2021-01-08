Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Vale SA (VALE)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Vale SA (VALE).

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

In a report issued on January 6, Matt Murphy from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.67.

Vale SA (VALE)

Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA on January 6 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.93.

Fletcher has an average return of 9.8% when recommending Vale SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Fletcher is ranked #6763 out of 7196 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vale SA with a $20.92 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

