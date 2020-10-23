Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA).

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

In a report released today, Curt Woodworth from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and United States Steel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freeport-McMoRan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 62.0% success rate. Parkinson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axalta Coating Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.20, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

