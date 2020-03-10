Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Freehold Royalties (OtherFRHLF) and Precision Drilling (PDS)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) and Precision Drilling (PDS).

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

In a report released today, Travis Wood from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties, with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.13, close to its 52-week low of $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #2227 out of 6214 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $7.59 average price target, which is a 127.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling to Hold, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked #6110 out of 6214 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.21, implying a 130.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

