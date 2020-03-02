Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Frank’s International (FI) and Forterra (FRTA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Frank’s International (FI) and Forterra (FRTA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Frank’s International (FI)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Frank’s International on February 28 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 34.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and US Silica Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Frank’s International.

Forterra (FRTA)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on Forterra on February 28 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.54, close to its 52-week high of $15.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forterra with a $14.94 average price target, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $14.75 price target.

