Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Pretium Resources (PVG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Franco Nev (FNV), Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Pretium Resources (PVG) with bullish sentiments.

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report issued on January 14, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of C$205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.31.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 63.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $142.94 average price target, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$230.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver on January 14 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pan American Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.30, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources on January 14 and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.94.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 54.9% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and SilverCrest Metals.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.76, a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

