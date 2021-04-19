Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV), Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Stella-Jones (OtherSTLJF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franco Nev (FNV), Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Stella-Jones (STLJF).

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report issued on April 16, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 52.1% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Franco Nev has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.39.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

In a report issued on April 16, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Eastman Chemical, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.94, close to its 52-week high of $119.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 67.1% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Eastman Chemical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.50.

Stella-Jones (STLJF)

In a report issued on April 15, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stella-Jones, with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.63, close to its 52-week high of $41.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 72.6% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Stella-Jones has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.51, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

