Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV), Centamin (OtherCELTF) and Ero Copper (OtherERRPF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franco Nev (FNV), Centamin (CELTF) and Ero Copper (ERRPF).

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report released today, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of C$165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.81, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$189.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centamin (CELTF)

In a report released today, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centamin, with a price target of p120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61, close to its 52-week low of $1.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Anglogold Ashanti, and Gold Fields.

Centamin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.70.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper today and set a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 39.0% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Yamana Gold.

Ero Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.81, representing a -4.7% downside. In a report issued on April 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.