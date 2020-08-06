Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV) and Pan American Silver (PAAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franco Nev (FNV) and Pan American Silver (PAAS) with bullish sentiments.

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of C$235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.56, close to its 52-week high of $166.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 82.4% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.62, a -8.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$235.00 price target.

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Pan American Silver, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.15, close to its 52-week high of $40.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pan American Silver with a $38.98 average price target, implying a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $44.80 price target.

