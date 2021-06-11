Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV) and First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Franco Nev (FNV) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF).

Franco Nev (FNV)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Puneet Singh maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev on April 22 and set a price target of C$250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $154.82.

Singh has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Franco Nev.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is ranked #5382 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $159.55 average price target, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst George Topping maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals on April 22 and set a price target of C$32.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Topping is ranked #1115 out of 7547 analysts.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.48, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on May 26, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.